The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6- 9 will feature Megan Khang as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,509-yard course, with a purse of $10,000,000.00 on offer.

Megan Khang Insights

Khang has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Khang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Khang has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

Khang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Khang has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 28 -6 273 0 19 3 5 $1.1M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,509 yards this week, which is 517 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Khang has played in the past year has been 46 yards longer than the 6,509 yards Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of competitors.

Her 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 88th percentile of the field.

Khang was better than 88% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Khang carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Khang did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

Khang's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Khang's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Khang ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Khang had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

+4000

