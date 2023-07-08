Celine Boutier heads into the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California at Pebble Beach Golf Links, with action from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Boutier at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Celine Boutier Insights

Boutier has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Boutier has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Boutier has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Boutier has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 17 -7 270 1 16 4 8 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while Pebble Beach Golf Links is set for a shorter 6,509 yards.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Boutier has played in the past year has been 74 yards longer than the 6,509 yards Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Boutier's Last Time Out

Boutier finished in the 21st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 97th percentile of the field.

Boutier shot better than just 21% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Boutier fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Boutier carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Boutier carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent competition, Boutier had a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Boutier ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of 12 par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Boutier outperformed the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Boutier Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.