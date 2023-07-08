Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 167 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .497 slugging percentage this season, collecting 329 extra-base hits.

The Braves are second in MLB with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (489 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.259).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Strider is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Strider will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

