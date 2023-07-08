Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (49-40) versus the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (1-1) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 51 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 30-21 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 413 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Mariners have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Mariners have won in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Seattle has been victorious eight times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (399 total), Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 3 @ Rangers W 12-11 Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez July 4 Rockies W 4-1 Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland July 5 Rockies W 6-4 J.P. France vs Chase Anderson July 6 Mariners L 5-1 Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby July 7 Mariners L 10-1 Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo July 8 Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo July 9 Mariners - Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert July 14 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA

Mariners Schedule