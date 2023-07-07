The MLB slate today is sure to please. The contests include the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

We've got everything you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (38-48) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (48-40)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.317 AVG, 15 HR, 52 RBI)

TOR Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -134 +114 9

The Miami Marlins (51-38) host the Philadelphia Phillies (47-39)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.305 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -134 +115 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) play host to the Atlanta Braves (58-28)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.284 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

Wander Franco (.284 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

ATL Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -111 -109 8.5

The New York Yankees (48-40) take on the Chicago Cubs (40-46)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 43 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -164 +140 8.5

The Washington Nationals (34-53) play the Texas Rangers (51-37)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.305 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.305 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

TEX Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -177 +149 10

The Cleveland Guardians (43-44) take on the Kansas City Royals (25-63)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -180 +153 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (45-43) face the Oakland Athletics (25-64)

The Athletics will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.255 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.255 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.258 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

BOS Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -244 +201 10.5

The Minnesota Twins (45-43) take on the Baltimore Orioles (51-35)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

MIN Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -151 +129 8.5

The Houston Astros (49-39) face the Seattle Mariners (43-43)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 13 HR, 47 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -112 -107 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (49-39)

The Reds will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.287 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -116 -104 7.5

The Chicago White Sox (37-52) face the St. Louis Cardinals (36-51)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI)

Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.284 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

STL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47)

The Pirates will take to the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

ARI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -204 +169 8.5

The San Diego Padres (41-46) host the New York Mets (41-46)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)

Juan Soto (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.233 AVG, 18 HR, 57 RBI)

SD Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -125 +106 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (49-38) face the Los Angeles Angels (45-44)

The Angels will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.271 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.271 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.296 AVG, 31 HR, 68 RBI)

LAD Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -175 +148 9

The San Francisco Giants (47-40) host the Colorado Rockies (33-55)

The Rockies will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -163 +140 8

