Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .290 AVG .240 .330 OBP .292 .460 SLG .421 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 22/4 K/BB 24/9 6 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings