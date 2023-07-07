On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Chicago Sky (8-9) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Atlanta Dream (8-8), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ION).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sky matchup.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky are 9-7-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Chicago has been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Atlanta has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 16 times this season.

So far this season, 11 out of the Dream's 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.

