Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .730 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Albies is batting .316 with four homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Albies has an RBI in 36 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (43.5%), including nine multi-run games (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.236
|AVG
|.296
|.289
|OBP
|.349
|.454
|SLG
|.605
|16
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/13
|K/BB
|23/12
|1
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.18, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.