Heading into a game against the Los Angeles Sparks (7-10), the Atlanta Dream (7-8) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Dream defeated the Sparks 112-84 on Sunday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 2 1.4 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

CBS Sports Network and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard is posting team highs in points (18.2 per game) and assists (3.3). And she is producing 4.6 rebounds, making 41.9% of her shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game (fifth in WNBA).

Allisha Gray gets the Dream 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. She also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream in rebounding (6.9 per game), and produces 14.9 points and 1.3 assists. She also puts up 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (ninth in the league).

Nia Coffey is posting 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.8% of her shots from the floor and 47.2% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 1.1 triples per game.

Haley Jones is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per contest. And she is delivering 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 32.9% of her shots from the floor.

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total - 168.5

