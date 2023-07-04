The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jose Ramirez -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 50 of the 73 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (68.5%).

Atlanta has a record of 47-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (73.4% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Atlanta has played in 84 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-35-3).

The Braves have gone 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 27-12 21-9 36-18 44-22 13-5

