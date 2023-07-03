Ozzie Albies -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (43.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .236 AVG .288 .289 OBP .335 .454 SLG .568 16 XBH 21 10 HR 10 31 RBI 28 31/13 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings