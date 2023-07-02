On Sunday, Matt Olson (1.048 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 53 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a home run (29.3%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has an RBI in 37 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (45 of 82), with two or more runs 17 times (20.7%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .262 AVG .235 .359 OBP .349 .601 SLG .544 26 XBH 19 15 HR 13 37 RBI 31 49/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings