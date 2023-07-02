The Los Angeles Sparks (7-9) will look to Nneka Ogwumike (19.5 points per game, seventh in WNBA) when they try to knock off Allisha Gray (18.3, 11th) and the Atlanta Dream (6-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It tips off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSO.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sparks

The 84.9 points per game Atlanta scores are 5.8 more points than Los Angeles allows (79.1).

Atlanta makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Dream are 3-1 when they shoot higher than 44.8% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 35.5% from deep, 4.5% higher than the 31% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Dream have a 4-5 record when the team hits more than 31% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta averages 35.6 rebounds a contest, 3.4 more rebounds per game than Los Angeles' average.

Dream Injuries