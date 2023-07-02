The Los Angeles Sparks (7-9) will turn to Nneka Ogwumike (19.5 points per game, seventh in WNBA) when they try to knock off Allisha Gray (18.3, 11th) and the Atlanta Dream (6-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup tips off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSO.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sparks matchup.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-3.5) 167.5 -150 +130
BetMGM Dream (-3.5) 167.5 -165 +140
PointsBet Dream (-3.5) 167.5 -170 +130
Tipico Dream (-2.5) 168.5 -150 +120

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Dream are 7-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sparks are 8-7-0 ATS this year.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-2.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.
  • Sparks games have hit the over seven out of 16 times this season.

