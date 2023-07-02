Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (6-8) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-9) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, July 2. Game time is 3:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Atlanta picked up a 94-89 victory versus Washington. The Dream were led by Gray, who wound up with 26 points and four assists, while Asia Durr added 15 points. Los Angeles enters this matchup having lost to Chicago in their last game 86-78. They were led by Azura Stevens (15 PTS, 2 STL, 60 FG%) and Nneka Ogwumike (14 PTS, 50 FG%).

Dream vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-165 to win)

Dream (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+140 to win)

Sparks (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-3.5)

Dream (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3 and BSSO

Dream Season Stats

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the WNBA with 89.9 points allowed per game, they've been forced to rely on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league averaging 84.9 points per game.

Atlanta ranks fifth in the WNBA with 35.6 boards per contest, but it is allowing 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Dream are delivering 18.2 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the WNBA in 2023.

Atlanta has fallen short in the turnover area this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 15.3 turnovers per game. It ranks fifth with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.6 treys per game, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA. They own a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fifth in the league.

With 7.8 treys conceded per game, Atlanta is eighth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

Dream Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 campaign, the Dream are scoring one fewer point per home game on average than on the road (84.4 at home, 85.4 on the road), and are giving up 3.5 more points per home game compared to road games (91.6 at home, 88.1 on the road).

In home games, Atlanta averages 35 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 37.9, while on the road it averages 36.3 per game and allows 36.7.

The Dream average 1.3 less assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (17.6 at home, 18.9 on the road). So far in 2023, Atlanta has more turnovers at home than on the road (15.4 turnovers per game at home versus 15.1 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 14 on the road).

The Dream hit 0.7 more three-pointers when playing at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.3). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (40.5% in home games compared to 31.2% on the road).

This year, Atlanta is averaging 8.7 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 6.9 on the road (conceding 36.3% shooting from deep in home games compared to 31.8% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Dream have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Atlanta is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dream a 62.3% chance to win.

