Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .277 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- d'Arnaud has an RBI in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (12 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.304
|AVG
|.260
|.418
|OBP
|.308
|.609
|SLG
|.384
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|7/9
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Perez (5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 20-year-old has a 1.34 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing batters.
