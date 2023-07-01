South Carolina 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
An over/under of 6.5 wins means the South Carolina Gamecocks might have a strong showing in 2023.
South Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|+115
|-135
|46.5%
Gamecocks' 2022 Performance
- South Carolina ranked 71st in total offense (379.5 yards per game) and 89th in total defense (404.7 yards allowed per game) last season.
- South Carolina averaged 259.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (41st in FBS), and it ranked 36th defensively with 206.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- Last year USC was 5-2 at home and 3-2 away.
- As underdogs, the Gamecocks were 4-4. As favorites, they were 4-1.
South Carolina's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|3,011 YDS (66.2%) / 18 TD / 12 INT
56 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 4.3 RUSH YPG
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|572 YDS / 9 TD / 44.0 YPG / 5.2 YPC
18 REC / 176 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|68 REC / 928 YDS / 6 TD / 71.4 YPG
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|33 REC / 504 YDS / 1 TD / 38.8 YPG
|Jordan Burch
|DL
|48 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Sherrod Greene
|LB
|55 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Tonka Hemingway
|DL
|29 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|DQ Smith
|DB
|39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
Gamecocks' Strength of Schedule
- The Gamecocks will face the 25th-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (78).
- South Carolina will face the 27th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (59).
- In 2023, South Carolina's schedule will include eight games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and zero games against squads with less than four wins in 2022.
South Carolina 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|North Carolina
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Furman
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Georgia
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Mississippi State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Tennessee
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Florida
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Missouri
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Texas A&M
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Jacksonville State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Vanderbilt
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Kentucky
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Clemson
|November 25
|-
|-
