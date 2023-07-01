The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Sam Franklin Jr. and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a tilt against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Sam Franklin Jr. Injury Status

Franklin is currently not on the injured list.

Sam Franklin Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Sam Franklin Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

