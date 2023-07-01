Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 109 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 64 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.0% of his games this year, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 50 of 81 games this season, and more than once 20 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .317 AVG .352 .407 OBP .419 .533 SLG .660 21 XBH 23 7 HR 13 24 RBI 29 27/25 K/BB 20/16 18 SB 19

Marlins Pitching Rankings