Raheem Blackshear Injury Status

Blackshear is currently not on the injury report.

Raheem Blackshear 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
23 CAR, 77 YDS (3.3 YPC), 3 TD 12 TAR, 10 REC, 93 YDS, 0 TD

Raheem Blackshear Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 33.00 298 66
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.79 305 83
2023 ADP - 363 97

Raheem Blackshear 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 7 Buccaneers 2 -5 0 0 0 0
Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 0 0 0 0
Week 9 @Bengals 5 13 1 4 40 0
Week 10 Falcons 6 32 0 0 0 0
Week 11 @Ravens 0 0 0 2 14 0
Week 12 Broncos 0 0 0 1 11 0
Week 14 @Seahawks 4 32 1 1 17 0
Week 16 Lions 3 3 1 1 12 0
Week 17 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 1 -1 0
Week 18 @Saints 1 1 0 0 0 0

