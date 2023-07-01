Raheem Blackshear: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Raheem Blackshear is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers square off against the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Raheem Blackshear Injury Status
Blackshear is currently not on the injury report.
Raheem Blackshear 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|23 CAR, 77 YDS (3.3 YPC), 3 TD
|12 TAR, 10 REC, 93 YDS, 0 TD
Raheem Blackshear Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|33.00
|298
|66
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.79
|305
|83
|2023 ADP
|-
|363
|97
Other Panthers Players
Raheem Blackshear 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|5
|13
|1
|4
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|6
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|4
|32
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
