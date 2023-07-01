Laviska Shenault Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a bout versus the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status
Shenault is currently not on the injured list.
Laviska Shenault Jr. 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|32 TAR, 27 REC, 272 YDS, 1 TD
|9 CAR, 65 YDS (7.2 YPC), 1 TD
Laviska Shenault Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|45.70
|255
|97
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|38.57
|293
|116
|2023 ADP
|-
|312
|105
Laviska Shenault Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Saints
|2
|2
|90
|1
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|4
|3
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|4
|4
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|4
|4
|31
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|3
|3
|53
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|1
|1
|8
|0
