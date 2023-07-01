Jamaica Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Jamaica is +4000 to win Group F. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Jamaica is +50000.
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Jamaica: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+50000
|27
|3
|Odds to Win Group F
|+4000
|24
|3
Jamaica: Last World Cup Performance
Jamaica's run at the 2019 World Cup ended at the group stage, with zero points in three games. Havana Solaun was its top scorer at the 2019 World Cup with one goal.
Bet on Jamaica to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Jamaica: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|France
|July 23
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Panama
|July 29
|8:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Brazil
|August 2
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Jamaica Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Konya Plummer
|25
|-
|-
|Allyson Swaby
|26
|17
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Den-Den Blackwood
|26
|14
|-
|Vyan Sampson
|27
|3
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Sydney Schneider
|23
|1
|Sparta Prague (Czechia)
|Liya Brooks
|18
|-
|-
|Rebecca Spencer
|32
|13
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Drew Spence
|30
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Khadija Shaw
|26
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Cheyna Matthews
|29
|-
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Jody Brown
|21
|10
|Florida State University (United States)
|Paige Bailey-Gayle
|21
|16
|Crystal Palace (England)
|Trudi Carter
|28
|18
|-
|Chantelle Swaby
|24
|4
|FC Fleury (France)
|Tiernny Wiltshire
|25
|19
|-
|Kiki Van Zanten
|21
|15
|University of Notre Dame (United States)
|Havana Solaun
|30
|6
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Atlanta Primus
|26
|20
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Tiffany Cameron
|31
|-
|-
|Kameron Simmonds
|19
|-
|University of Tennessee (United States)
|Peyton McNamara
|21
|-
|Ohio State University (United States)
|Solai Washington
|18
|-
|-
|Kayla McKenna
|26
|-
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.