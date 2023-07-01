The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Ian Thomas and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a contest versus the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ian Thomas Injury Status

Thomas is currently not on the injury report.

Ian Thomas 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 30 TAR, 21 REC, 197 YDS, 0 TD

Ian Thomas Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 19.70 360 64 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.58 411 68 2023 ADP - 541 85

Ian Thomas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 3 2 53 0 Week 2 @Giants 3 1 13 0 Week 3 Saints 3 2 13 0 Week 4 Cardinals 3 1 6 0 Week 5 49ers 2 2 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 2 22 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 1 1 3 0 Week 8 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 3 24 0 Week 12 Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 2 2 11 0 Week 16 Lions 3 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 9 0

