Giovanni Ricci: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Giovanni Ricci is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Giovanni Ricci Injury Status
Ricci is currently not on the injury report.
Giovanni Ricci 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|9 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS, 0 TD
Giovanni Ricci Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|10.00
|424
|82
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|5.23
|520
|109
|2023 ADP
|-
|663
|105
Giovanni Ricci 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Giants
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|32
|0
