The 2023 season win total established for the Clemson Tigers, 10, puts them ahead of any other ACC squad.

Clemson Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10 +105 -125 48.8%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

Clemson ranked 48th in total offense (410.9 yards per game) and 28th in total defense (335.0 yards allowed per game) last season.

Clemson put up 231.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (66th in FBS), and it ranked 78th defensively with 231.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Clemson posted a 6-1 record at home and was 4-1 away last season.

Clemson's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats D.J. Uiagalelei QB 2,514 YDS (62.0%) / 22 TD / 7 INT

554 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 39.6 RUSH YPG Will Shipley RB 1,182 YDS / 15 TD / 84.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

38 REC / 242 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG Antonio Williams WR 55 REC / 598 YDS / 4 TD / 42.7 YPG Phil Mafah RB 515 YDS / 4 TD / 36.8 YPG / 5.3 YPC Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB 78 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 2 INT Barrett Carter LB 65 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 2 INT Trenton Simpson LB 59 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK K.J. Henry DL 45 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

The Tigers are playing the 19th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Clemson is playing the 31st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

Clemson has eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

Clemson 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Duke September 4 - - 2 Charleston Southern September 9 - - 3 Florida Atlantic September 16 - - 4 Florida State September 23 - - 5 @ Syracuse September 30 - - 6 Wake Forest October 7 - - 8 @ Miami (FL) October 21 - - 9 @ NC State October 28 - - 10 Notre Dame November 4 - - 11 Georgia Tech November 11 - - 12 North Carolina November 18 - - 13 @ South Carolina November 25 - -

