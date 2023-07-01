Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 7:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Young's stats in the article below.

Bryce Young Injury Status

Young is currently not on the injured list.

Bryce Young 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 20-for-38 (52.6%), 146 YDS (3.8 YPA), 1 TD, 2 INT 3 CAR, 17 YDS, 0 TD

Bryce Young Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Young posted 7.5 fantasy points, amassing 146 passing yards with one touchdown and two picks while chipping in 17 rushing yards with his legs.

Other Panthers Players

Bryce Young 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0

