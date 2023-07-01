Bryce Young is +450 to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are second-best in the NFL. All told, there are plenty of betting options, as he has three different prop bets available for 2023. We dive into them below.

Bryce Young 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Off. ROY +450 2nd Bet $100 to win $450

Bryce Young Insights

The Panthers threw the football on 48.6% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 51.4% of the time. Their offense was 20th in the league in points scored.

While Carolina's pass defense ranked 22nd with 227.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (176.2 passing yards per game).

All Panthers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Bryce Young +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Brian Burns +3000 (12th in NFL) Jaycee Horn +10000 (28th in NFL) Jeremy Chinn +20000 (51st in NFL) Miles Sanders +15000 (61st in NFL) D.J. Chark +20000 (75th in NFL)

