The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 153 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, collecting 304 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (457 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (7-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Morton has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Jared Shuster Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow

