Antti Raanta is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and info on this Carolina Hurricanes player, see below.

Antti Raanta's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +15000 (34th in NHL)

Antti Raanta 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 14 Goaltending Record -- 6-5-1 Shots Against 9.69 310 Goals Against 3.61 45 Saves 8.28 265 Save % -- 0.855

Antti Raanta's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+

