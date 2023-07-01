The 2023 campaign kicks off for Amare Barno when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Amare Barno Injury Status

Barno is currently not listed as injured.

Amare Barno 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
7 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Amare Barno 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 9 @Bengals 1.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 18 @Saints 1.0 1.0 3 0 0

