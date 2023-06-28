Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .284 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 16.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 38.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.326
|AVG
|.260
|.431
|OBP
|.308
|.651
|SLG
|.384
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|6/8
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Twins surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
