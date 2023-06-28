Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Twins on June 28, 2023
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Carlos Correa and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Minnesota Twins matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen 35 bases.
- He has a .330/.404/.586 slash line so far this season.
- Acuna has hit safely in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .234/.345/.530 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 58 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.
- He's slashing .212/.287/.403 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .202/.298/.430 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
