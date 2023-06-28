Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to outdo Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Twins

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 12:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 146 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .489 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (438 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.283).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kolby Allard will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and went four innings against the New York Yankees.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away - Logan Allen

