How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins will play on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Carlos Correa among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 139 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .485 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (428 total).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.287).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (8-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Strider is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season in this game.
- Strider is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
