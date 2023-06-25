Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .762 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +135)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 49 walks.
- He ranks 117th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Olson has recorded a hit in 48 of 76 games this season (63.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (27.6%), homering in 7% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.4% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (53.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.238
|AVG
|.234
|.351
|OBP
|.347
|.537
|SLG
|.531
|20
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|28
|45/25
|K/BB
|53/24
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
