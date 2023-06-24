Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 21 walks while batting .266.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 50 of 75 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (25.3%).
- In 21.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (21.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (30 of 75), with two or more runs seven times (9.3%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.245
|AVG
|.290
|.303
|OBP
|.338
|.437
|SLG
|.565
|12
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|26
|27/12
|K/BB
|20/9
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
