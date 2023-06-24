How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Jared Shuster, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Reds Player Props
|Braves vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Reds Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 134 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .482 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (414 total runs).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Shuster has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Shuster is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Ben Lively
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.