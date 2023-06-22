A pair of the league's most consistent hitters will square off when the Atlanta Braves (47-26) and Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) play on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .327 batting average (second in league) for the Braves, and Nicholas Castellanos ranks fifth, hitting .315 for the Phillies.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (5-1) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (6-5).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (5-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.60 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.66 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.

Nola has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Nola will try to prolong a 15-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.66), 19th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).

Aaron Nola vs. Braves

He will face off against a Braves team that is hitting .269 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .480 (first in the league) with 128 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Nola has pitched six innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven against the Braves this season.

