Travis d'Arnaud -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.
  • d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), with more than one hit six times (22.2%).
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.6% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
.325 AVG .217
.426 OBP .266
.675 SLG .267
6 XBH 3
4 HR 0
10 RBI 4
5/7 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.