Marcell Ozuna and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .241 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.3%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (21.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .248 AVG .232 .321 OBP .330 .462 SLG .488 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 18 RBI 12 30/13 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 0

