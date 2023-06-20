After hitting .282 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Ranger Suarez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (94) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fifth in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.4% of his games this season (55 of 72), with multiple hits 28 times (38.9%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (20.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (59.7%), including 17 games with multiple runs (23.6%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .303 AVG .351 .384 OBP .425 .458 SLG .679 17 XBH 20 3 HR 12 18 RBI 27 25/21 K/BB 19/16 16 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings