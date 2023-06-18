Eddie Rosario carries a three-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (45-26) game against the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.72 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (5-6) will take the mound for the Braves, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Morton has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In eight games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.

Anderson has one quality start this season.

Anderson is looking to record his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

