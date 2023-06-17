Currently the Carolina Panthers are 24th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

A total of eight Panthers games last season went over the point total.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (349.8 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they had only two road wins.

Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and accumulated 466 yards (31.1 per game).

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +3500 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +5000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +8000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +5000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +12500 14 December 10 @ Saints - +3500 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +12500

