Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (44-26) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-43) at Truist Park on Saturday, June 17, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-300). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (4-1, 2.69 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 4.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 38, or 63.3%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have won in 26, or 41.9%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Matt Olson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-111) Sean Murphy 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+115) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+100) Marcell Ozuna - 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.