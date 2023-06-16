The Terra Wortmann Open is nearing its end in Halle, Germany, as Roberto Bautista Agut competes in a quarterfinal versus Daniil Medvedev. Bautista Agut's monyeline odds to win the tournament at OWL Arena are +2000.

Bautista Agut at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Bautista Agut's Next Match

On Friday, June 23 at 6:00 AM ET, Bautista Agut will play Medvedev in the quarterfinals, after beating Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 in the previous round.

Bautista Agut currently has odds of +225 to win his next matchup versus Medvedev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Bautista Agut Stats

In the Round of 16, Bautista Agut won 7-5, 7-6 against Nakashima on Wednesday.

Bautista Agut has won one of his 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 29-26.

Bautista Agut is 4-2 on grass over the past year.

Bautista Agut has played 24.6 games per match in his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his six matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Bautista Agut has averaged 15.3 games.

Bautista Agut has won 24.9% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On grass over the past year, Bautista Agut has been victorious in 87.2% of his service games and 40.0% of his return games.

