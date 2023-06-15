Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 46 walks while batting .228.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 68), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.7% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .229 AVG .227 .350 OBP .344 .504 SLG .461 16 XBH 13 10 HR 8 23 RBI 22 42/24 K/BB 50/22 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings