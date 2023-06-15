Braves vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
The Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-41) square off on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Truist Park.
The Braves will look to AJ Smith-Shawver against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-7).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver
- Smith-Shawver will get the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while allowing three hits against the Washington Nationals.
- He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .120 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.91 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
- Freeland has seven quality starts this year.
- Freeland is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 outings this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.