Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-41) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 15.

The Braves will give the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 36, or 62.1%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 14 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 355 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule