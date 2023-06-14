The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Matt Olson is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 127th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 24th in slugging.

Matt Olson has had a hit in 41 of 66 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.2%).

He has homered in 16 games this season (24.2%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this year, Matt Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (53.0%), including 11 multi-run games (16.7%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .229 AVG .235 .350 OBP .355 .504 SLG .487 16 XBH 13 10 HR 8 23 RBI 22 42/24 K/BB 46/21 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings