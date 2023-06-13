At Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (2-5) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the New York Liberty (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-10) 171 -500 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 171.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-10.5) 170.5 -575 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • In the Liberty's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • Dream games have hit the over four out of times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.