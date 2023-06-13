Dream vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 13
At Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (2-5) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the New York Liberty (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-10)
|171
|-500
|+400
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|171.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-10.5)
|170.5
|-575
|+375
Dream vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream have put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- In the Liberty's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Dream games have hit the over four out of times this year.
